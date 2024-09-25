Hasselwander Sentenced in Death of Morgan Bates

From the Office of District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly

Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly recently announced that Ian J. Hasselwander, 24, of Petersburgh was sentenced to 25 years to life on one count of Murder in the Second Degree, a Class A-I Felony and 15 years to life with 5 years post release supervision on one count of Strangulation in the First Degree, a Class C Violent Felony.

Hasselwander was arrested by the Rensselear County Sheriff’s Department on March 4th, 2022 in connection with the investigation into the disappearance and death of Morgan Bates.