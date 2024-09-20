East Nassau Town Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

The September 11th meeting for the East Nassau Board was relatively brief, but business was still occurring. The meeting opened with the approval of the treasurer's report and August minutes. According to the building department's report, a property on Webster Hill Road has a sale pending. A permit and a site inspection were issued for a property on State Route 66 after a new owner's renovation was completed. A permit was issued for the roof on a property on Route 20, and two other permits on Dunham Hollow Road and also on Route 20 are pending. The building inspector also held a consult on a property on Tayer Road.