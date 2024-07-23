Solar Project for Village

Submitted by Susie Laier

The Climate Smart Committee of East Nassau hosted a very informative talk about solar energy on Thursday, July 18th, at the Hoags Corners Ambulance Hall. The speaker, Bill Jennings from Stephentown, shared with those in attendance the story of the success of the Community Solar Project in Stephentown, which he managed. Bill explained how the program works by partnering with any one of several solar farms to provide energy customers with discounts on their energy costs. The program requires