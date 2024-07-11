Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Courtesy of Rensselaer County Thanks to all the organizers of the July 4th Parade in the Town of Berlin. Berlin annually holds an Independence Day parade that features everything from fire trucks to farm equipment to floats while drawing a big crowd in the small community. The always excellent parade was one of the best […]
Are you a Stephentown resident who would like to meet and greet your new neighbors and meet new friends? Join us on Sunday, July 21st, at 11 am at the Stephentown Memorial Library for a casual welcome reception. We’ll be serving brunch items, coffee, and beverages. Bring a cup of your favorite summer fruit to […]
Submitted by BCS Communications Thank you to the Berlin Community Food Closet volunteers and coordinator Dianne Mosher for providing a Summer Lunch Program for students and families in need residing in the Berlin Central School District. The Berlin Community Food Closest is helping to support 47 children from the 23 families enrolled. This past Saturday […]
Submitted by Rebekah Lamphere This July, George Lamphere-Webster of Berlin Central School will join outstanding students from across the nation to take part in a unique veterinary career-oriented development experience, Florida Reef Experience. The Florida Reef Experience is one of the WorldStrides family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning […]
Courtesy of NLCSD Congratulations to Gabe Kalisz of Canaan for being named New Lebanon CSD Class of 2024 Valedictorian. Gabe is graduating in June with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors and Annotations of Mastery in Math and Science. In the fall he will be attending Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, where he will be […]