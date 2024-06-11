The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

New Town Phone Numbers

The Town of Petersburgh is in the final stages of completing the upgrade to the municipal phone system. Each department will now have a dedicated contact number which will be effective Monday, June 17th. The current Town Hall number, 518-658-3777, will be effective through the end of June. All email addresses remain the same.

Town Clerk — 518-419-6100

Town Clerk Fax Line — 518-419-6105

Supervisor — 518-419-6108

Bookkeeper — 518-419-6109

Assessor — 518-419-6113

Water District — 518-419-6115

Building Facilities Manager — 518-419-6269

Judge Manchester — 518-419-6290

Judge Snyder — 518-419-6291

Court Clerk — 518-419-6294

Court Fax — 518-419-6372

Code Enforcement/Building Department — 518-419-6363

Planning Board — 518-419-6364

PVMCC — 518-419-6090

Highway Garage — 518-419-6095