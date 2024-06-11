New Town Phone Numbers

The Town of Petersburgh is in the final stages of completing the upgrade to the municipal phone system. Each department will now have a dedicated contact number which will be effective Monday, June 17th. The current Town Hall number, 518-658-3777, will be effective through the end of June. All email addresses remain the same.
Town Clerk — 518-419-6100
Town Clerk Fax Line — 518-419-6105
Supervisor — 518-419-6108
Bookkeeper — 518-419-6109
Assessor — 518-419-6113
Water District — 518-419-6115
Building Facilities Manager — 518-419-6269
Judge Manchester — 518-419-6290
Judge Snyder — 518-419-6291
Court Clerk — 518-419-6294
Court Fax — 518-419-6372
Code Enforcement/Building Department — 518-419-6363
Planning Board — 518-419-6364
PVMCC — 518-419-6090
Highway Garage — 518-419-6095