Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
View this week’s entire newspaper: You must be logged in to view this article.
Submitted by Sweethearts & Heroes Sweethearts & Heroes recently returned to Hoosick Falls Central School to show educators how they can keep spreading HOPE (Hold On, Possibilities Exist) in their classrooms and beyond. Tom Murphy and Pat Fish of Sweethearts & Heroes co-facilitated a daylong training for 30 Hoosick Falls middle school teachers on Monday, […]
Submitted by Dianne Mosher For as many years as local residents can remember, the United Methodist Church at Berlin, 17 South Main Street, has been selling pies on the 4th of July. For many years the delicious homemade pies were sold from the mobile bake sale with its bell on the truck’s roof announcing the […]
Submitted by Rebekah Lamphere This July, George Lamphere-Webster of Berlin Central School will join outstanding students from across the nation to take part in a unique veterinary career-oriented development experience, Florida Reef Experience. The Florida Reef Experience is one of the WorldStrides family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning […]
Courtesy of NLCSD Congratulations to Gabe Kalisz of Canaan for being named New Lebanon CSD Class of 2024 Valedictorian. Gabe is graduating in June with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors and Annotations of Mastery in Math and Science. In the fall he will be attending Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, where he will be […]
Submitted by BCS Communications Principal’s List 6th Grade Trent Hastings Demi Kormos Nicholas Meyers Christopher Perrotti-Sousis Greyson Sorbello You must be logged in to view this article.