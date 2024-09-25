National Recognition for Special Olympics

Submitted by HFCS Communications

Special Olympics New York has announced that Hoosick Falls Central School (HFCS) is 1 of 13 New York schools receiving National Banner Recognition for their Special Olympics Unified Champion School® programming. This distinguished status is a result of HFCS meeting 10 national standards of excellence in the areas of inclusion, advocacy, and respect, while providing inclusive sports and activities for students with and without intellectual disabilities. These standards were developed by a national panel of leaders from the Special Olympics and the education community.