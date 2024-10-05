Berlin-New Lebanon Soccer

Berlin and New Lebanon soccer alumni are having a game on Friday, October 11th, at 5:30 pm at the New Lebanon Jr/Sr High School. A $20 suggested donation benefits New Lebanon Travel Club. Arrive at 4 pm to see NL faculty and staff play against each other before the alumni game. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Please visit this link to RSVP and sign up: tinyurl.com/Alumni-Game-Signup. For more information, please contact Michelle Bienes at michellebienes@newlebanoncsd.org, Aaron Kanofsky at akanofsky@newlebanoncsd.org,

or Sarah Roblez at sroblez@newlebanoncsd.org.