Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Author and performer of the Muscogee Nation Joy Harjo, an award-winning poet and author who served three terms as the U.S. Poet Laureate, will visit Hudson Valley Community College on Wednesday, November 6th, for an event to commemorate National Native American Heritage Month. The 11 am talk in the BTC Auditorium on the Troy campus […]
The Petersburgh Rescue Ambulance Squad is seeking a community member to join our Board of Directors. No prior experience with emergency services is needed, just a desire to serve your community. The board meets one night per month for about an hour. Those interested can contact us at petersburghrescue@gmail.com, subject line “Board position.”
Submitted by BCSD Communications Thank you to the Class of 2025 and class advisors, Ms. Karen Day and Mrs. Karyn Healy, for hosting a wonderful Berlin Middle High School Fall Fest last Saturday. The event drew a great community turnout, featured fun activities, club and class fundraisers, and local vendors that made the beautiful fall […]
Berlin-New Lebanon Soccer Berlin and New Lebanon soccer alumni are having a game on Friday, October 11th, at 5:30 pm at the New Lebanon Jr/Sr High School. A $20 suggested donation benefits New Lebanon Travel Club. Arrive at 4 pm to see NL faculty and staff play against each other before the alumni game. Food […]
Submitted by HFCS Communications Special Olympics New York has announced that Hoosick Falls Central School (HFCS) is 1 of 13 New York schools receiving National Banner Recognition for their Special Olympics Unified Champion School® programming. This distinguished status is a result of HFCS meeting 10 national standards of excellence in the areas of inclusion, advocacy, […]