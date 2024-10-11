Berlin Middle High School Fall Fest a Success

Submitted by BCSD Communications

Thank you to the Class of 2025 and class advisors, Ms. Karen Day and Mrs. Karyn Healy, for hosting a wonderful Berlin Middle High School Fall Fest last Saturday. The event drew a great community turnout, featured fun activities, club and class fundraisers, and local vendors that made the beautiful fall day special for BMHS. Many Mountaineers participated in and ran activities, including the spooky haunted house and other fundraisers. Community organizations, such as the Berkshire Bird Paradise, who partnered with the BMHS Art Department, and Berlin Rescue Squad, also participated, showcasing their services and bringing rescues like Thor, a golden eagle to the event. Thank you again to all the vendors and community members who came to the well-attended Mountaineer event.