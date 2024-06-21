Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Submitted by the of Office of DA Mary Pat Donnelly Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly in conjunction with the New York State Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative held an art contest entitled Art to End Gun Violence for students at Lansingburgh and Troy high schools. Students were asked to express their individual […]
Courtesy of Rensselaer County Rensselaer County has vowed to never forget the service and sacrifice of our veterans and their families. On Monday, June 10th, veterans, residents, and elected officials joined to recognize a major contribution by the Kelly family who had seven sons serve in defense of our nation. Those serving include brothers James, […]
Courtesy of NLCSD Congratulations to Gabe Kalisz of Canaan for being named New Lebanon CSD Class of 2024 Valedictorian. Gabe is graduating in June with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors and Annotations of Mastery in Math and Science. In the fall he will be attending Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, where he will be […]
Submitted by BCS Communications Principal's List 6th Grade Trent Hastings Demi Kormos Nicholas Meyers Christopher Perrotti-Sousis Greyson Sorbello
Berlin CSD Budget Vote Yes: 289 No: 137 Vehicle Purchase Yes: 268 No: 157 Re-elected/Elected to BOE Katie Snyder Penni Eggsware Hoosick Falls CSD Prop 1 – General Budget Yes: 336 No: 119 Prop 2 – Bus Purchase Yes: 357 No: 99