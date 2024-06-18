Honoring Our Local Heroes

Courtesy of Rensselaer County

Rensselaer County has vowed to never forget the service and sacrifice of our veterans and their families. On Monday, June 10th, veterans, residents, and elected officials joined to recognize a major contribution by the Kelly family who had seven sons serve in defense of our nation.

Those serving include brothers James, Francis, William, Donald, Charles, Robert, and George. The brothers served our nation during World War II, Korea, the Cold War, and Vietnam.