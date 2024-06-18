East Nassau Board of Trustees Highlights

by Denise Wright

The East Nassau Board of Trustees met on June 12th and discussed climate and highway issues. The meeting opened with Old Chatam attorney and Troy public defender Robert Linville introducing himself to the board and requesting information to fully understand the process to assist his client, who owns a local Citgo. The board's attorney agreed to communicate with Linville to obtain the necessary information to begin the process for his client to get signage for his business. Linville plans to present information to the board at the next meeting.