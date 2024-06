Courtesy of NLCSD

Congratulations to Gabe Kalisz of Canaan for being named New Lebanon CSD Class of 2024 Valedictorian.

Gabe is graduating in June with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors and Annotations of Mastery in Math and Science. In the fall he will be attending Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, where he will be majoring in Electrical Engineering.