HOOSICK FALLS HIGH SCHOOL

Submitted by HFCS Communications

Ava Eastman

Hoosick Falls Central High School is proud to announce

Ava Eastman as the Valedictorian for the Class of 2024.

Some of the awards Ava has received include the National College Board Recognition, The Clarkson Achievement Award, The Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Award, The University of Rochester Xerox Award, and The Rochester Institute of Technology Computing Award.