4th of July Parade Details

Submitted by Rose Orenstein

It’s almost time for this year’s Fourth of July Parade, the only Fourth of July Parade in Rensselaer County, which will again be held in the town of Berlin. The tradition in the Taconic Valley started in 1878, and it has continued in many forms for over 146 years. The theme of this year’s parade is American Road Trip: the wonderful places we love to travel to and visit in the U.S. Floats and displays will reflect these places.