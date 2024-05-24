New Historical Marker Honors Civil War Service

Written and Submitted by Louise Hendry

Patricia Brazie Flint has dedicated the last decade to preserving and honoring the history of Stephentown through her work as the town’s historian. Earlier this year, Pat, a lifelong resident of Stephentown, was recognized for her tireless work by the Sons of the American Revolution with the Martha Washington Medal and Patriot Medal. Her dedication to Stephentown and telling its history is evident in the nine historical road markers the town has received while she has been its historian. The markers include: Brockway Cemetery, Denison Jones Cemetery, Garfield Cemetery, Presbyterian Cemetery, Patriot Burial Roadside Marker at Stephentown Baptist Cemetery, Stephentown Cemetery, Stephentown Heritage Center, and a Patriot Burial Roadside Marker at Carpenter Cemetery.

On May 14th, her ninth marker honoring the Civil War service of Benjamin Franklin Clark and his son Andrew Jackson Clark was erected at Braveheart Books & Bazaar, located at