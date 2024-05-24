Memorial Day Parade Details

Submitted by Tammy Schnoop

The Hoosick Post 40 American Legion is proud to announce that Hoosick Falls native Luis Weierbach has been named Grand Marshal of the 2024 Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27th.

Ceremonies will begin at 8 am at the flagpole in Wood Park. The American Legion will then offer Memorial Day rites, stepping off at 8:15 am from the corner of Main Street and Wilder Ave and march to the Shop Bridge to honor men of the Navy who lost their lives at sea. The Auxiliary will offer a prayer and throw a wreath, donated by McNeilly’s Florist, into the river in honor of their service. The Legion will fire a volley and Taps will be sounded by the school band. The Legion will then honor those lost in the Civil War at Monument Park, located at the junction of Classic and High Streets. The Auxiliary will offer a prayer, the Legion will fire a volley, and Taps will be played by the high school band. The legion will then assemble at the Veterans Memorial located in Wood Memorial Park, where wreaths will be placed honoring veterans of past and present wars. The Auxiliary will offer a prayer, and the final volley and Taps will occur after the parade.