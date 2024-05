On Monday, May 13th, at 7 pm, at the Brunswick Historical Society headquarters, 605 Brunswick Rd, join us as we welcome Michael Marchand, a member of the 125th New York Volunteer Infantry Regiment Association. “Private” Marchand, in historic military uniform, will answer questions about the life of a Civil War soldier and will be bringing local history of citizen soldiers, along with display cases of extensive War memorabilia. Light refreshments will be served after the program.