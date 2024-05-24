Honoring Our Local Heroes

Courtesy of Rensselaer County

Rensselaer County has vowed to never forget the service and sacrifice of our veterans and their families. That commitment continued recently with the monthly Honor a Deceased Veteran ceremony recognizing the life and service of brothers Frank and Carmen Ciccarelli.

Both Frank and Carmen were among the four Ciccarelli brothers who served in World War II. Carmen made the ultimate sacrifice, falling in combat in July 1944 during a heavy enemy counterattack during the invasion of Saipan.

The Saipan invasion was notable for the