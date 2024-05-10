Submitted by Joyce Brewer

The Hoosick History and Heritage Fair is back for its 2nd year. This popular event, sponsored by the Friends of the Bennington Battlefield and the Hoosick Township Historical Society, will be held on May 18th, from 10 am to 3 pm at the Hoosick Falls Armory on Church St. Get immersed in our local history and learn about the many interesting historic sites and museums in our locality as well as the activities presented by local historical organizations.