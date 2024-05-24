Submitted by Brunswick CSD

On Sunday, June 2nd, at 9 am, the inaugural Heads of Hope 5K run and walk will take place at Brunswick Central School District. The run is organized by Tamarac Senior Katie Gross, in collaboration with the Tamarac Booster Club, to benefit the American Brain Tumor Association.

Katie has directly felt the impact of brain cancer through the loss of her mother to the illness. This event is to celebrate the people in our community who have been affected by brain cancer and to remember the ones we have lost.

The 5K will take place on the