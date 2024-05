On May 3rd through 5th, and 10th, the church will host their annual Mother's Day plant sale at Taconic Mountain Insurance, Route 22.

May 10th and 11th, the BCFC will hold another craft supply sale.

The Food Closet Mother's Day dinner has been replaced by a small charcuterie tray. Please call to reserve your tray. Leave your phone number so we can call with pick-up instructions.