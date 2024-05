The Poestenkill Business Association (PBA) will hold our Annual Benefit Auction on Saturday, June 1st, at the Sullivan-Jones VFW Post, Main St/Route 355.

The auction starts at 10 am, with viewing to begin at 9 am. Assorted items such as loads of top soil, crusher run, stone, firewood, and professional services donated by local businesses will be available for bid, along with previously owned but highly sought after household treasures. Each bidder must