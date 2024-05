Courtesy of Rensselaer County

The Burdett Birth Center at Samaritan Hospital in Troy will continue operations, with a special announcement recently made by a bi-partisan group of elected officials at the hospital.

Burdett Birth Center is the only birth center in Rensselaer County, and elected officials and community leaders had stated opposition to the closure. County Executive Steve McLaughlin was among the first to oppose the closure over a year ago.