Woman’s Club Bake Sale

On Saturday, May 11th, from 9 am to 3 pm, the Lebanon Valley Woman’s Club will be having a bake sale in front of the Family Dollar, 500 State Route 20. The time will be from 9 am to 3 pm or until sold out. There will be a delicious assortment of homemade baked goods such as Mother’s Day cakes, cookies, breads, pies, brownies, and many other items. The proceeds will go to the Lore Squier Memorial Scholarship Fund. The scholarship and the awards will go to New Lebanon High School students. We also support many other local charities.