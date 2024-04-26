Petersburgh Town Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

The Petersburgh Town Board was extremely busy on April 15th with bid approvals and reviews of plans and purchases.

After the March 18th minutes were approved, the highway department reported that cleaning and checking roads were in progress. The water district has been dealing with voltage unbalance issues at the pump-house, but it has cleared. The library reported a wonderful pass program with local museums that residents can take advantage of. The state has inspected the shelters for the animal control officer and deemed them satisfactory.