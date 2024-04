The Stephentown Volunteer Fire Department will hold an open house and recruitment drive on Saturday, April 13th, from 10 am to 2 pm at the fire station on State Route 43. The event will highlight the duties and rewards that come with being a volunteer. There will be hands-on demonstrations of equipment, blood pressure checks, and face painting for children. Hamburgers, hot dogs, and drinks will be available, as well as a Cantering Cowpokes bake sale.