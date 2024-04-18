Nassau Annual Tailgate Sale

On Saturday, April 27th, from 8 am to noon, come to the 13th Annual Tailgate Sale held at the Town of Nassau Highway Garage, 599 Central Nassau Road, East Nassau. A tailgate sale is where buyers and sellers meet to sell/trade in the back of their vehicle such items as farm products, chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, piglets, goats, sheep, vegetable plants, flowers, berry plants, maple syrup, crafts, and other local products. Admission is free, and there are no vendor fees.