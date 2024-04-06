Job and Trade Fair

Hoosick Falls Community Alliance Church is excited to announce that we will be sponsoring our second Job & Trade Fair, this year with the help of Hoosick Falls Central School students. The event will take place on Tuesday, April 23rd, from noon to 3 pm, at the Hoosick Falls Armory, 80 Church Street.
With a few weeks still to go, many businesses have already registered or shown interest in attending. If you are looking for a job, would like to boost your job skills, or learn a trade, stop in and check out all that our vendors have to offer. Refreshments will also be available, along with lots of smiles and assistance wherever you might need it.
