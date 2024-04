On Saturday, April 27th, at 8 am, at the Stephentown Transfer Station, there will be a ERCSMWA spring household hazardous waste collection day. This event is open to ERCSMWA-member residents. You must register to participate. Items that will be accepted include ammonia, stains, gasoline, lighter fluid, used oil car batteries, furniture polish, and more. For more information, or to register, pleas call 518-687-1018, or visit ercswma.org.