Honoring a Local Hero

Courtesy of Rensselaer County

On Monday, April 8th, veterans, residents, family, and friends joined with elected officials to remember the life and service of the late Thomas William "Bill" Killian at the monthly Honor a Deceased Veteran ceremony.

Bill served with the U.S. Navy during the Cold War for twenty years from the 1950s through 1971. He worked as a shipfitter, helping with the crucial job of repairing ships and returning them to active front-line duty.