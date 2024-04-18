Bridging Political Divides

Submitted by Peter Pierson

On Saturday, May 4th, from 10 to 11 am, at Roxborough Holdings, 13 Babcock Lake Rd, Braver Angels will hold a one-hour workshop entitled Crossing the Continental Divide, which is designed to introduce you to the depolarizing work of Braver Angels. Braver Angels was founded in 2016 as a grass-roots initiative to help depolarize America. Braver Angels appeals to our common desire to better understand those who look at political things in different ways than we do.

This event is free and there will be simple refreshments.

We are planning a full day red/blue workshop for Saturday, October 5th.

For more information, or to pre-register, please contact Peter Pierson at 518-928-7663 or phpierson@mac.com. You can also register at the door.