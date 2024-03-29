Town Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

During the Stephentown Board meeting on March 18th, members and attendees were able to witness a medal presentation to town historian Patricia Flint.

Flint, a town historian since about 2011, received the distinguished Martha Washington Medal from the Empire State Society of the Sons of America. The medal is presented to a woman in recognition of outstanding service to the SAR. Flint, a long-time member of the Fort Crailo chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the Revolution, was honored to receive the award for her genealogical and historical expertise. Supervisor Roder read the proclamation at the meeting and thanked her for her dedication to historic preservation.