Courtesy of the RCSO

The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office is currently accepting applications for this year’s New York State Sheriffs’ Institute Summer Camp.

The Summer Camp is for boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 12 who, because of economic reasons, would not have an opportunity to attend a summer camp or enjoy a summer vacation. Campers must be up-to-date on immunizations and have received a medical physical after May 1st, 2023. This year’s camp session runs from Sunday, July 28th through Saturday, August 3rd.