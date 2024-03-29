New Permanent Water Source Construction Begins This Spring

Courtesy of the Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

On Tuesday, March 19th, Governor Kathy Hochul announced construction is starting this spring on a permanent water transmission line to provide a new water source for the Village of Hoosick Falls. The project is part of a 2023 agreement between New York State and Saint-Gobain and Honeywell to implement the new water supply and address perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) contamination from historic industrial operations at the McCaffrey Street facility and other sites in the village.