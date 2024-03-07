New Assessment Values

Submitted by Sheri Cassabella

Town of Hoosick Assessor Tiffany McMahon has announced that change of assessment notices are now being mailed to all property owners within the town. Instructions will be included with each notice indicating the procedure for submitting an informal review and where to get additional information. Assessor McMahon reminds property owners to focus on the full market value estimate. If you do not agree with this estimate and can offer proof for a change, you can follow the process of submitting an informal review.