On Tuesday, March 12th, Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin delivered his annual State of the County (SOTC) address for 2024, in the legislative chambers at 99 Troy Road in East Greenbush. McLaughlin began by leading legislators in a moment of silence for Casey Frankoski, who was killed last week in a helicopter crash while patrolling the Texas-Mexico border with the National Guard.