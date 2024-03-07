Submitted by BCS Communications
During the month of March at Berlin Elementary School (BES), students in grades K through 2 will participate in the second annual March Madness Tournament of Books to celebrate National Reading Month. The book tournament is modeled after March Madness in college basketball. Each week students will listen to two read alouds in their classroom and vote on which they liked more. The winning books advance until there is a champion.
You must be logged in to view this article.