Meeting Draws Large Crowd Courtesy of Rensselaer County Residents packed a meeting on Wednesday evening, February 27th, to voice their concerns about the proposed closure of the Burdett Birth Center at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. Burdett is the only birth center in the county, and serves residents in multiple counties. County Executive Steve McLaughlin and […]
Submitted by Kevin O’Malley Irish eyes are smiling on Jack Fitzsimmons, as he was announced as the Grand Marshal of the 2024 Hoosick Falls St. Patrick’s Parade. Jack is the proprietor of Barbecue Recreation on Route 22. Jack’s parents, Walt and Linda Fitzsimmons, moved here in 1970 after purchasing Barbecue Recreation. Walt and Linda each […]
Submitted by BCS Communications During the month of March at Berlin Elementary School (BES), students in grades K through 2 will participate in the second annual March Madness Tournament of Books to celebrate National Reading Month. The book tournament is modeled after March Madness in college basketball. Each week students will listen to two read alouds […]
Submitted by BCS Communications Congratulations to the following artists whose work was submitted into the 25th Annual High School Juried Regional Exhibition: Rebecca Moore, Josie Cummings, Abby Thela, Jayli Capasso, Maddy Lenyk, Graziella Hartman, Elaine Savaria, and Emma Cloran.
Submitted by BCS Communications Principal's List 6th Grade Danielle Garner Trent Hastings Demi Kormos Levi A Sroka Maya Sykes-Gundlach Dannie Young 7th Grade Brennan Berry Emma Burdick Joselyn Cummings Lucas Demers