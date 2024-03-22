Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
View this week’s entire newspaper: You must be logged in to view this article.
Submitted by Rensselaer County On Tuesday, March 12th, Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin delivered his annual State of the County (SOTC) address for 2024, in the legislative chambers at 99 Troy Road in East Greenbush. McLaughlin began by leading legislators in a moment of silence for Casey Frankoski, who was killed last week in a […]
Submitted by Peter Pierson On Saturday, May 4th, from 10 to 11 am, at Roxborough Holdings, 13 Babcock Lake Rd, Braver Angels will hold a one-hour workshop entitled Crossing the Continental Divide, which is designed to introduce you to the depolarizing work of Braver Angels. Braver Angels was founded in 2016 as a grass-roots initiative […]
Submitted by BCS Communications Berlin Central School District’s (BCSD) Director of Transportation Mrs. Jeaneatte Alderman and Head Mechanic Mr. Rick Wagar will be honored with the Capital Area School Development Association (CASDA) Friends of Education Award. CASDA presents this award each year to recognize the selfless contributions of individuals who dedicate themselves to serving students […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The 17th Annual New England Frag Farmers Market was the biggest single day coral trade show in the country, and the Berlin Middle High School’s Aquatics Program was one of the participants. Held at Storrs, Connecticut, on March 2nd, the show featured over 150 exhibitors, including coral and fish vendors, aquatic […]
Submitted by BBCS Communications The Tamarac basketball program recently presented a check for $21,117 to the HopeClub at the American Cancer Society for their 2023-2024 #foreverfranzy Coaches vs Cancer donation. The ForeverFranzy featured 25 varsity boys basketball games and 9 JV games over the course of four days; 52 school districts participated in the event. […]