Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Submitted by Rensselaer County Rensselaer County is mourning the loss of a county resident killed in a helicopter crash in Texas on Friday, March 8th, while serving with the National Guard. Family members have confirmed the death of Casey Frankoski, a graduate of Columbia High School, who was serving with the National Guard. You must […]
The Berlin Food Closet’s annual corned beef and cabbage dinner will be held on Saturday, March 16th, from 4 to 6 pm. The cost for the take-out meal is $17 for adults and $8 for children. The dinner will include corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, carrots, applesauce, roll, and dessert. The dinner will be available at the […]
Submitted by BBCS Communications The Tamarac basketball program recently presented a check for $21,117 to the HopeClub at the American Cancer Society for their 2023-2024 #foreverfranzy Coaches vs Cancer donation. The ForeverFranzy featured 25 varsity boys basketball games and 9 JV games over the course of four days; 52 school districts participated in the event. […]
Petersburgh – Raymond D. Snyder Jr., 95, passed away on Thursday, March 7th, 2024, at the Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation in Hoosick Falls, NY. He resided in Petersburgh and was the husband of the late Joyce (Mason) Snyder. Ray was born on January 19th, 1929, in Troy, NY, son of Raymond D. and Mary […]
Submitted by BCS Communications During the month of March at Berlin Elementary School (BES), students in grades K through 2 will participate in the second annual March Madness Tournament of Books to celebrate National Reading Month. The book tournament is modeled after March Madness in college basketball. Each week students will listen to two read alouds […]