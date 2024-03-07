Irma M. Hammersmith – Obituary

Petersburgh – Irma M. Hammersmith, 93, of Berlin passed peacefully on Thursday morning, February 29th, 2024. Born on Berlin Mountain on September 9th, 1930, Irma was the daughter of the late Albert and Elsie (Maxon) Yerden, and wife for 66 years to the late Joseph P. Hammersmith.

In the mid-1940s, Irma was employed at the shirt factory in Berlin and later worked at W. J. Cowee winding floral picks. In 1949 Irma and Joe built their house on the top of Berlin Mountain on a parcel of land that was given to them by Irma’s parents. They were married in December 1950.

When their daughter was born, Irma decided to leave her job and focus on being a homemaker. For many years as a homemaker, she also made wreaths and roping during the holiday season that were enjoyed by many in the Berlin area. Irma loved working in her flower gardens, reading, doing sudoku puzzles, and most of all spending time with her family. She also enjoyed watching and feeding all the wild animals and birds that were seen on her property.

Irma is survived by her loving daughter, Lois (Brian Clark) Whitman, her special niece, Sally Smith (Cathy Russell), her foster son, Joseph Rock, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Hammersmith, her grandson Christopher Whitman, two sisters, and one brother: Doris Teal, Luella Osterhout, and Elmer Yerden.

A graveside service was held on Tuesday, March 5th, 2024 at Brookside Cemetery in Poestenkill.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Mohawk Hudson Human Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204 (mohawkhumane.org/tributes).

