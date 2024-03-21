Hoosick Falls – Emmajane B. Cottrell died on Wednesday, March 13th, 2024; she was 101. She was born July 24th, 1922 to Howard and Lucy Babcock of Grafton, NY, where she was raised with her two older siblings, Raymond and Esther. In October 1944 she married Sherman Cottrell and relocated to his family dairy farm in Hoosick Falls. Emmajane was a wonderful wife, loving mother, and impeccable homemaker. She loved to cook and took pride in keeping her home and yard neat and organized. Emmajane’s best friend was her sister Esther (Tilley) and the two families were inseparable as the kids grew up in the 60’s and 70’s. Her Christian faith was of the upmost importance to her and she was a lifelong member of the Hoosick Falls Baptist Church. There throughout the years she helped prepare many meals, worked on mission projects, and served on several boards and committees. She was an avid reader and would get through a book in no time. Her favorite book was the Bible and she read it every day. Emmajane loved to knit, crochet, and later in life began to paint. In the fall of 2022 she was recognized at the Louis Miller Museum with a celebration honoring her many years of painting.

Emmajane is survived by her two son James (and Jeannie) of Pownal, VT, and Peter of Manchester, VT. She was a grandmother to 7: Kate (Patire), Jim, William, Bradley, Nickie, Kate, and Sam and great grandmother to 3: Maya, Sophie and Kyla.

There will be a service in her memory at the First Baptist Church in Hoosick Falls on Friday, March 22nd, at 11 am, followed by a reception at the church hall immediately after. Any donations can be made in her name to The First Baptist Church of Hoosick Falls. Arrangements are under the care of the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY.