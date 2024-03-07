Concerns Over Burdett Birth Center Closure

Meeting Draws Large Crowd

Courtesy of Rensselaer County

Residents packed a meeting on Wednesday evening, February 27th, to voice their concerns about the proposed closure of the Burdett Birth Center at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. Burdett is the only birth center in the county, and serves residents in multiple counties.

County Executive Steve McLaughlin and the County Legislature have stated opposition to the planned closure. County officials and local leaders have said the closure will create health, safety, and quality of life issues in the county and surrounding communities.

County officials have stated they believe the proposed closure should be shelved based on the state’s refusal to provide records on births in Rensselaer County, which were first requested six months ago by Mary Fran Wachunas, in her capacity as Public Health Director.