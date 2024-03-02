Community Health Assessment

Submitted by SVMC

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) has launched a comprehensive health assessment of the communities it serves, seeking feedback through a short, anonymous survey, open to all.

SVMC is encouraging residents in Bennington and Windham Counties of Vermont, eastern Rensselaer and Washington Counties of New York, and northern Berkshire County in Massachusetts to take the brief survey, now available at SVMC.org. In addition to the digital survey, SVMC will be conducting in-person community outreach to collect responses.