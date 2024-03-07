Allen C. Bentley Jr. – Obituary

Berlin – Allen C. Bentley, Sr., 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3rd, 2024 at his daughter Jean’s home in Petersburgh. He was born in Berlin on November 6th, 1943, the son of the late Jesse and Dorothy (Yerton) Bentley.

Allen was raised in Berlin and was a graduate of Berlin Central School. He was employed as a factory worker for many years. Most recently, he was a school bus driver for the Berlin Central School District for over 20 years before retiring in 2007.

He loved hunting, fishing, and his animals. Above all, his family was the center of his life.

He is the beloved father of Jean M. (Paul) Hammond of Petersburgh, Laura Losaw (Bill Eastman) of Shaftsbury, VT, Allen C. (Daphney) Bentley, Jr. of Reddington, PA, Todd (late Kelli) Bentley of Bennington, VT, and the late David Bentley; proud grandfather of Jessica (Paul) Virtue, Joseph (Diane) Crandall, Jr., Andrew (Michelle) Crandall, William and Angelica Losaw, Todd Bentley, Courtney LaCross, Melody Bentley, David Bentley, Jr., Jordon Bentley and nine great-grandchildren; and brother of the late Richard and Rodger Bentley and Sandra Wescott. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Petersburgh Rescue Squad, PO Box 164, Petersburgh, NY 12138.

Arrangements are by the Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home in Petersburgh. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.