Ten Cars Leave Tracks in Train Derailment

Courtesy of Rensselaer County

The derailment of a freight train in Pittstown just outside the Village of Valley Falls right before 10 pm on Wednesday, February 7th, brought out emergency responders from local, county, and state levels. Ten of the train’s 94 cars left the track, with two ending up in the Hoosic River which runs along the tracks. The cars that ended up in the river were carrying vegetable oil and plastic pellets, neither of which is considered to be toxic, and as of this writing are in the process of being removed from the river. No one was injured.