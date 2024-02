Courtesy of BCSD

Dear Berlin CSD Tax Payers,

We wanted to provide an update to those of you who may have received an Application for Corrective Tax Roll (Form RP-554) from Rensselaer County.

Thanks to the hard work of the county, they have identified a mechanism by which the district can submit the application for correction on behalf of all those impacted, and we have done so. Thus if you received and/or have a