Sarah M. Murphy – Obituary

Sarah Mae Murphy (nee Johnson, then Updike) passed away peacefully at home at the age of 85 on January 20th after a decades long battle with Multiple System Atrophy. Even though she was paralyzed and unable to talk toward the end, she still possessed a smile that lit up the room and the faces of all in view.

Sarah was born in Deadwood, South Dakota in 1938 to Lydia Olivia Johnson (nee Peterson) and William Joseph Johnson. The family resided in several Western States (wherever the job market was strong) before settling in Aberdeen, SD where Sarah attended grade school, and finally Olympia, Washington, where she completed high school. Upon graduation, she took employment as a secretary in the legal department at Fort Lewis, where she met her first husband, Everett Updike. They were stationed in Germany, then returned to civilian life and ended up in Cambridge, NY to raise their two sons, William and Edward, and adopted daughter Kim Hoa. After Sarah and Ed divorced, Sarah took a position with the Vermont Department of Health, working as a Health Outreach Specialist, making home visits and administering the WIC program for 27 years.

In 2000 Sarah reconnected with one Jack Murphy via the newfangled computers and email, commencing a two year courtship, a seven year domestic partnership, and culminating in marriage in 2010. They journeyed as one, in joy, for 21 years.

Sarah was known for her abiding love of all animals, especially cats, and the local vet often enlisted her help in finding homes for litters of kittens and puppies.

She also did extensive ancestry research on her family tree and turned her collected papers over to a trusted niece to carry on the work. This included searching the graveyards in Scotland along with four trips to Ireland.

Sarah is predeceased by her parents, her brother William Donald, and her sisters Zella (Nordyke) and Sherwin (Gross).

She is survived by her husband Jack, her sons William and Edward, her daughter Kim Hoa, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

Multiple System Atrophy is a rare, relatively unknown disease. The family wants to thank all the doctors, nurses, dentist and hygienists, physical, occupational and speech therapists who worked so hard to keep Sarah functional and comfortable for as long as possible. Your kindness and compassion are cherished.

Her remains are being cremated and the family is working on a date for a Memorial Service to be held later this summer at All Saints Episcopal Church, Hoosick, NY, where she was a member of the congregation.

Given her abiding love for animals, anyone wanting to make a donation to honor Sarah’s life is encouraged to contribute to a local animal shelter.